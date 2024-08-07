RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stock markets snap 3-day slump
August 07, 2024  17:21
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply on Wednesday after three straight days of massive decline following a rally in global peers and value-buying at lower levels. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 874.94 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 79,468.01. During the day, it jumped 1,046.13 points or 1.33 per cent to 79,639.20. The NSE Nifty jumped 304.95 points or 1.27 per cent to 24,297.50. Intra-day, it surged 345.15 points or 1.43 per cent to 24,337.70.
TOP STORIES

People Flee Bangladesh In Panic
People Flee Bangladesh In Panic

People flee Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Recipe: Akanksha's Chilly Lime Prawns
Recipe: Akanksha's Chilly Lime Prawns

It's spicy, buttery and utterly delicious.

SC expunges HC judge's remarks; no action against him
SC expunges HC judge's remarks; no action against him

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expunged the observations made by a single judge bench of the Punjab and Haryana high court against the apex court in a contempt case, saying they were "scandalous" and "unwarranted".

Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia gets renewed passport
Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia gets renewed passport

Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who was released from jail after the ouster of her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina, has received a renewed passport, her party said on Wednesday.

Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified; India file appeal
Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified; India file appeal

The shattered 29-year-old had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village in Paris due to severe dehydration on Wednesday.

