Stock markets snap 3-day slump





The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 874.94 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 79,468.01. During the day, it jumped 1,046.13 points or 1.33 per cent to 79,639.20. The NSE Nifty jumped 304.95 points or 1.27 per cent to 24,297.50. Intra-day, it surged 345.15 points or 1.43 per cent to 24,337.70.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply on Wednesday after three straight days of massive decline following a rally in global peers and value-buying at lower levels.