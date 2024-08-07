Sports minister's statement on Vinesh in Parl...





He says, "'Today her weight was found 50 kg and100 grams and she was disqualified. The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW). IOA President PT Usha is in Paris, the Prime Minister spoke to her and asked her to take necessary action... The government provided every facility to her including personal staff."

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks on the disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics 2024.