Sitharaman tables Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2024 in Rajya Sabha





The Lok Sabha passed the two legislations last week. Initiating the discussion on the bills, Digvijaya Singh of Congress stated that the focus of the government should be on reducing the disparity between rich and poor, tackling price rise and generating employment.





Attacking the government, he said that for the last decade the government has just worked for the benefit of big corporations.





He stated that household savings have come down in the country signalling that poverty is on the rise. He said that while price increase is there, earnings remain at the same level as was the case 10 years ago. "The number of billionaires has risen the most during the Modi government. Poor have become poorer, the rich have become richer," Singh stated.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday introduced the Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2024 in the Rajya Sabha which authorises certain sums out of the Consolidated Fund of India for services in 2024-25. Sitharamam also introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2024 in the Upper House.