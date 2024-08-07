RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex jumps 1,046 points in early trade
August 07, 2024  10:14
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Wednesday after three days of massive decline in-tandem with a rally in global peers. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,046.13 points to 79,639.20 in early trade. 

The NSE Nifty surged 313.9 points to 24,306.45. 

 Among the 30 Sensex firms, Maruti, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and HCL Technologies were the biggest gainers. Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Titan were the laggards. Asian markets were also trading in the positive territory, where Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting significantly higher. The US markets ended higher on Tuesday.
