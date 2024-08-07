Rekha Sharma's tenure as NCW chief ends





Sharma, 60, assumed the charge of NCW chairperson on August 7, 2018.





Reflecting on her time in the NCW, she said, "These nine years have been like a roller coaster ride for me. Coming from a humble background to finishing three terms in the NCW is a long way I have walked."





Her association with the NCW began in August 2015 as a member.





She was given additional charge as the NCW chairperson from September 29, 2017, before officially becoming its chief in 2018.





"It was not only about the achievements and new initiatives. It was about the learning experiences and the overwhelming love and affection from women across India. I will never forget the women in mental asylums who would not stop hugging me, the elderly lady in Vrindavan Ashram who embraced me like my mother, or the thousands of women in prison who shared their life stories with me. These moments have left an indelible mark on my heart," she said. -- PTI

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma's tenure ended on Tuesday.