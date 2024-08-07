Rahul takes loco pilots to meet Rly Minister Vaishnaw over their concerns





Gandhi also posted a video of his meeting with the loco pilots in which they are seen airing their grievances like long duty hours, lack of toilets and tough working conditions.





Loco pilots, who were part of the delegation, said Gandhi met them in the Parliament House and then took them to meet the railway minister.





In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Today, again met loco pilots in Parliament House, where they reiterated their demands for adequate comfort and basic amenities in the cabins. This is extremely necessary for the safety of millions of passengers who travel by train every day, and is a completely justified request."





"The loco pilots were arranged to meet the Railway Minister, who listened to their problems and promised to look into their concerns," the former Congress chief said. -- PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met a delegation of loco pilots in the Parliament House complex and took them to meet Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a bid to resolve their issues and problems.