Quota order: Bhim Sena leader held threatening CJI





Atulkar, 34, was produced before a court which sent him to jail, said Ganj police station in-charge Ravikant Daheria.





An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act on Monday after Atulkar stated in a Facebook post that he would kill the Chief Justice of India for giving a "decision to enslave the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people", which has "violated the Constitution".





In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward. -- PTI

Madhya Pradesh Bhim Sena incharge Pankaj Atulkar was arrested on Tuesday from Betul for allegedly issuing a death threat on social media to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in connection with the Supreme Court's judgement on reservations, a police official said.