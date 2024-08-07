RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Quota order: Bhim Sena leader held threatening CJI
August 07, 2024  00:40
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud/File image
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud/File image
Madhya Pradesh Bhim Sena incharge Pankaj Atulkar was arrested on Tuesday from Betul for allegedly issuing a death threat on social media to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in connection with the Supreme Court's judgement on reservations, a police official said. 

Atulkar, 34, was produced before a court which sent him to jail, said Ganj police station in-charge Ravikant Daheria. 

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act on Monday after Atulkar stated in a Facebook post that he would kill the Chief Justice of India for giving a "decision to enslave the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people", which has "violated the Constitution". 

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus to head Bangladesh's interim govt
Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus to head Bangladesh's interim govt

The other members of the interim government will be finalised after consultations with various political parties, the press secretary added.

In Pictures - India go down fighting to Germany in hockey semis
In Pictures - India go down fighting to Germany in hockey semis

Top-ranked Netherlands reached the men's hockey final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday with a much more comfortable 4-0 win over Spain than in the pool stage

Sakshi's emotional tribute to Olympic finalist Phogat
Sakshi's emotional tribute to Olympic finalist Phogat

Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik has lauded Vinesh Phogat for becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final.

C S Setty appointed new SBI chairman for 3 years
C S Setty appointed new SBI chairman for 3 years

The government on Tuesday appointed C S Setty as chairman of the country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) for a period of three years. Setty, currently senior most MD of the bank, will replace incumbent chairman Dinesh Kumar...

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 7, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 7, 2024

Following is India's schedule on Wednesday, Day 12 of competition at the Paris Olympics.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances