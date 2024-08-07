Punjab CM meets Vinesh's uncle: Have coaches gone there for holiday?





Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh Phogat in the semifinals of the Olympic Games, replaced the disqualified Indian in the 50kg category final against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in Paris.

"To check her weight was the work of her coaches and physiotherapists. Now, the decision has come. This injustice should have been stopped...Did they (the Centre) fix anyone's accountability at the time when our women wrestlers went to immerse their medals in the river."