RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Punjab CM meets Vinesh's uncle: Have coaches gone there for holiday?
August 07, 2024  15:44
image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana.  CM Mann says, "...such mistakes are happening on such a high level. Coaches and physiotherapists are paid in lakhs. Have they gone there for holidays?

"To check her weight was the work of her coaches and physiotherapists. Now, the decision has come. This injustice should have been stopped...Did they (the Centre) fix anyone's accountability at the time when our women wrestlers went to immerse their medals in the river."

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh Phogat in the semifinals of the Olympic Games, replaced the disqualified Indian in the 50kg category final against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in Paris.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

HC quashes 'frivolous' drugs case against Mamta Kulkarni
HC quashes 'frivolous' drugs case against Mamta Kulkarni

The Bombay high court has quashed a 2016 drugs case registered against former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni, noting that the proceedings against her were manifestly frivolous and vexatious and continuation of the same would be nothing...

TaMo looks to ace last-mile delivery with sub-600 kg SCV
TaMo looks to ace last-mile delivery with sub-600 kg SCV

Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, is looking to launch a first-of-its-kind sub-600 kg small commercial vehicle, aiming to cater to the growing demand for efficient last-mile delivery solutions, an area...

I think it might be sabotage: Vijender
I think it might be sabotage: Vijender

'And when I say sabotage I mean people who are not happy to see India rise as a sporting nation. This girl has been through so much, your heart breaks for her. What more could she have done? Which other test?'

Truck driver injured as bridge collapses in Karnataka
Truck driver injured as bridge collapses in Karnataka

An old bridge across Kali river in Uttara Kannada district collapsed in the small hours of Wednesday, resulting in heavy traffic along National Highway 66, connecting Goa to Karnataka.

Preamble not removed from NCERT textbooks: Govt
Preamble not removed from NCERT textbooks: Govt

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the Preamble to the Constitution is very well there in NCERT textbooks of Class VI as he refuted charges made in this regard by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances