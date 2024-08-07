RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Olympics medallist shooter Manu Bhaker meets Sonia Gandhi
August 07, 2024  21:40
Shooter Manu Bhaker meets Congress leader Sonia Gandhi/Courtesy Congress on X
Shooter Manu Bhaker meets Congress leader Sonia Gandhi/Courtesy Congress on X
Paris Olympics double medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker met Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, the Congress said in a post on X.

The party also shared a photo of the shooter meeting with the Congress leader on X.

The 22-year-old shooter won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event, in which she had paired with Sarabjot Singh, to script Olympic history for the country.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Olympics: IOA files appeal over Vinesh's disqualification
Olympics: IOA files appeal over Vinesh's disqualification

The shattered 29-year-old had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village in Paris due to severe dehydration on Wednesday.

Kejriwal, Bibhav at CM house after Maliwal assault: Chargesheet
Kejriwal, Bibhav at CM house after Maliwal assault: Chargesheet

The Delhi police told a court in Delhi that they were probing the "larger conspiracy" behind the "brutal attack" on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 8, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 8, 2024

Following is India's schedule on Thursday, Day 13 of competition at the Paris Games:

How Sri Lanka shattered 27-year hoodoo against India
How Sri Lanka shattered 27-year hoodoo against India

Avishka Fernando scored a superb 96 and Dunith Wellalage took five wickets as Sri Lanka thumped India by 110 runs in Colombo

Chopra on cusp of history, but tough challenge beckons
Chopra on cusp of history, but tough challenge beckons

His stunning monster throw of 89.34 metres in the qualification round made quite a statement, but a tough challenge awaits defending champion Neeraj Chopra as he seeks another piece of history in the Paris Olympics men's javelin throw...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances