Olympics medallist shooter Manu Bhaker meets Sonia Gandhi

Olympics medallist shooter Manu Bhaker meets Sonia GandhiAugust 07, 2024 21:40
Shooter Manu Bhaker meets Congress leader Sonia Gandhi/Courtesy Congress on X
Paris Olympics double medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker met Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, the Congress said in a post on X.
The party also shared a photo of the shooter meeting with the Congress leader on X.
The 22-year-old shooter won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event, in which she had paired with Sarabjot Singh, to script Olympic history for the country.