Non-essential India embassy staff in Dhaka returning





However, all Indian diplomats at the mission are operating from the Bangladesh capital, the said The Indian High Commission remains functional, the sources said. Bangladesh has been witnessing rapid political developments in the last few days.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post on Monday and landed at the Hindon airbase near Delhi following unprecedented anti-government protests Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of an interim government.





The decision was made in a meeting President Shahabuddin had with chiefs of the three services and a 13-member delegation of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Bangabhaban (presidential palace), President's Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin said late Tuesday night. The other members of the interim government will be finalised after consultations with various political parties, the president's press secretary said. PTI

Non-essential staffers at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and their family members are returning to India on a voluntary basis through commercial flights, official sources said on Wednesday.