Krishna Chivukula donates Rs 228 crore to IIT-Madras

Krishna Chivukula donates Rs 228 crore to IIT-MadrasAugust 07, 2024 14:45
Krishna Chivukula (centre)
'His contribution not only elevates our institution but also serves as an inspiring example of how our alumni community continues to drive meaningful change.'
