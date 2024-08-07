RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Judicial tribunal confirms 5-year extension of ban on SIMI
August 07, 2024  22:00
A judicial tribunal has confirmed the five-year extension of the ban imposed on Students Islamic Movement of India, saying the outfit has not abandoned its objective of 'Jehaad' for the cause of Islam and that it continues to work for establishment of Islamic rule in India. 

The tribunal, consisting of Delhi high court judge Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, was constituted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 after the Centre on January 29, 2024 decided to extend the ban on SIMI for five years. 

The tribunal was set up on February 16 for adjudicating whether or not there was sufficient cause for declaring SIMI an outlawed organisation. 

On July 24, the tribunal by exercising the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 4 of the UAPA passed an order confirming the declaration of ban on SIMI, an official notification said. 

The tribunal cited a host of reasons for the confirmation of ban on SIMI, saying the group continues to work for establishment of Islamic Rule in India, as part of furthering the objectives of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/Daish. 

The stated objectives of SIMI are 'Jehaad' (religious war) for the cause of Islam, destruction of nationalism and establishment of Islamic rule or Caliphate, utilise students and youth in the propagation of Islam and obtain support for 'Jehaad', the notification said. -- PTI
