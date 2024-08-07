JCB operators in Wayanad landslide given mental health counselling





The state Health Department, in a statement, said that its psychology division has been providing mental health counselling to the heavy machine operators.





It said that post the counselling, the operators have gained the realisation that their sense of purpose cannot be weakened by their continuous work in the disaster-hit areas and miserable sight before their eyes.





There are more than 300 heavy machine operators, including from other states like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Orissa and Karnataka, and therefore, the department is providing counselling in different languages, the statement said.





Additionally, a mobile mental health unit has been set up to provide mental health care and support to everyone affected by the landslides.

Not just the survivors or next of kin of those who died in the massive landslides which hit this north Kerala district, mental health counselling is being provided by the state government to even the operators of the heavy machines who help in unearthing remains from the debris.