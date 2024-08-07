RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


It's part of game: Vinesh to coaches after medal loss
August 07, 2024  20:48
Vinesh Phogat/Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters
"It's part of the game," a brave Vinesh Phogat told the Indian coaches who met her after her shock disqualification from the Paris Olympics for weighing 100g more than the permissible limit in the women's 50kg category in Paris on Wednesday. 

Women's national coach Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani met the feisty wrestler, who had caused a flutter at the wrestling arena by beating world number one and defending champion Yui Susaki in the opening round on Tuesday. 

As the nation prepared to celebrate Vinesh's medal-winning run -- she was assured of at-least a silver -- Vinesh was disqualified when she could not ace the second weigh-in. 

"It sent a shockwave through the wrestling contingent. The girls were feeling pretty low after the news broke. We met Vinesh and tried to console her. She was brave. She told us, 'it's hard luck that we missed the medal, but it is part of the game'," Dahiya said, sharing the details of their meeting. -- PTI
