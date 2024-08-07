Iron ladys ouster





Even in mid-July, the former Bangladesh prime minister, Sheikh Hasina Wajed, had projected an aura of invincibility '" that of a 'supreme leader''" akin to that of Ayatollah Khomeini in Iran despite her official role as a democratically-elected leader in a republic. She governed Bangladesh, a South Asian nation of 170 million people, for over 15 years and across four consecutive terms. However, three of these terms were achieved through highly controversial elections, with the main political Opposition boycotting two of them.