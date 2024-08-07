RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Iron ladys ouster
August 07, 2024  10:25
image
Even in mid-July, the former Bangladesh prime minister, Sheikh Hasina Wajed, had projected an aura of invincibility '" that of a 'supreme leader''" akin to that of Ayatollah Khomeini in Iran despite her official role as a democratically-elected leader in a republic. She governed Bangladesh, a South Asian nation of 170 million people, for over 15 years and across four consecutive terms. However, three of these terms were achieved through highly controversial elections, with the main political Opposition boycotting two of them.

Read more here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

GST To See Two Slab Rate Structure?
GST To See Two Slab Rate Structure?

Of the two rate structures on the table, one suggests tax slabs of 8 per cent, 16 per cent, and 24 per cent. The other proposes tax slabs at 9 per cent, 18 per cent, and 27 per cent.

AI, IndiGo special flights bring back 400 people from Dhaka
AI, IndiGo special flights bring back 400 people from Dhaka

Air India will be commencing its scheduled operations -- two daily flights from the national capital -- to Dhaka on Wednesday.

Why Govt Spends Rs 96,792 Crore On CAPFs
Why Govt Spends Rs 96,792 Crore On CAPFs

When the internal security situation spirals out of the control of the provincial law and order machinery, the CAPFs can be called in, providing a security buffer before the Army is deployed.

'We Love Our Country And Want To Save It'
'We Love Our Country And Want To Save It'

'I have been through a lot of auditions and the first thing we are told is that there will be intimate scenes and we have to be okay with it.' Luckily, there is no bold content in Commander Karan Saxena.'

Olympics: Cuba's Lopez creates history with fifth gold!
Olympics: Cuba's Lopez creates history with fifth gold!

Cuban wrestling great Mijain Lopez became the first Olympian to win five golds in the same individual event on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances