IOC member Nita Ambani: India shares Vinesh's pain





"Vinesh, you are an inspiration for generations to come, especially to young girls and their parents, showing them the power of dreams and perseverance. Your spirit shines brighter than any medal. We are all with you."





In a shocking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night. She was scheduled to face American Sarah Hildebrandt in the final on Wednesday but will now return home without a medal.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

IOC member and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani says, "Today, the entire nation shares Vinesh's pain and heartbreak. She is a champion fighter, and I have no doubt that she will come back stronger. She has shown time and again that her strength lies not only in her incredible victories but also in her ability to rise over adversity.