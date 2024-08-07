RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Interviewing Mr Yunus...
August 07, 2024  17:30
Ishaan Tharoor, columnist and journalist posts: "Muhammad Yunus (@Yunus_Centre) has been picked to be Bangladesh's transitional leader. The first ever interview I did as a professional journalist was with him in 2006. He was patient and obliging, even as someone repeatedly tried to interrupt him while he took my phone call. It turned out, an hour later, that there was a Norwegian TV company trying to reach him to formally notify him that he had won the Nobel prize, but he was stuck on a landline with me."

