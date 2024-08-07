India, don't despair: Vinesh Phogat's uncle





Vinesh's her uncle Mahavir Phogat says, "I have nothing to say. The entire country has expected Gold... Rules are there but if a wrestler is 50-100 grams overweight they are usually allowed to play. I will ask the people of the country not to despair, one day she will bring a medal for sure... I'll prepare her for the next Olympics."





In a shocking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final.





Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night. She was scheduled to face American Sarah Hildebrandt in the final on Wednesday but will now return home without a medal.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to make statement in the Lok Sabha at 3 pm on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification.