INDIA bloc calls off Friday's meeting





The opposition MPs are likely to stage a protest in the Parliament complex over the price rise issue on Thursday.





The INDIA bloc, which has 243 MPs in the Lok Sabha against the 293 of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has been putting up a united front against the government in Parliament.





On Tuesday, INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest at the gate of the Parliament building demanding the government to withdraw 18 per cent GST on life and health insurance premiums.





They had also staged a protest on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha while holding copies of the Constitution.





A united opposition had also forced an election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, with Congress's K Suresh challenging Om Birla for the position. Birla was elected through a voice vote, and the opposition did not press for voting.

A meeting of the INDIA bloc parties scheduled to take place in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Friday has been called off due to the unavailability of some leaders, a source said.