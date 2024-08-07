I'm here for you always: PV Sindhu to Vinesh





However, the opportunity to clinch India's first gold at the Paris Olympics went away after Vinesh was disqualified from the event. A statement issued by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) stated that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified.





Following her disqualification, PV Sindhu received a lot of support from politicians and sports personalities across India.





PV Sindhu offered words of comfort to Vinesh and wrote on X, "Dear @Phogat_Vinesh, you will always be a champion in our eyes. I was deeply hoping you could win the gold. The little time I spent with you at PDCSE was watching a woman with a superhuman fight to get better. It was inspiring. I am here for you always, sending all the universe's positivity your way."

Vinesh was set to compete in the gold medal match against United States wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt on Wednesday.