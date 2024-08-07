RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I'm here for you always: PV Sindhu to Vinesh
August 07, 2024  17:33
image
Star India shuttler PV Sindhu offered support to Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification in the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh was set to compete in the gold medal match against United States wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt on Wednesday.

However, the opportunity to clinch India's first gold at the Paris Olympics went away after Vinesh was disqualified from the event. A statement issued by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) stated that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified.

Following her disqualification, PV Sindhu received a lot of support from politicians and sports personalities across India.

PV Sindhu offered words of comfort to Vinesh and wrote on X, "Dear @Phogat_Vinesh, you will always be a champion in our eyes. I was deeply hoping you could win the gold. The little time I spent with you at PDCSE was watching a woman with a superhuman fight to get better. It was inspiring. I am here for you always, sending all the universe's positivity your way."
TOP STORIES

Saina Nehwal Blames Vinesh Phogat!
Saina Nehwal Blames Vinesh Phogat!

'It is not like she is playing her first Olympics. It's her third Olympics. As an athlete, she must know the rules.'

I think it might be sabotage: Vijender
I think it might be sabotage: Vijender

'And when I say sabotage I mean people who are not happy to see India rise as a sporting nation. This girl has been through so much, your heart breaks for her. What more could she have done? Which other test?'

India, Don't Despair: Mahavir Phogat
India, Don't Despair: Mahavir Phogat

'Rules are there but if a wrestler is 50-100 grams overweight they are usually allowed to play.'

Paris Olympics: India's TT campaign ends as women's team ousted
Paris Olympics: India's TT campaign ends as women's team ousted

On Monday, the Indian women's team comprising Manika, Sreeja and Archana had prevailed over higher-ranked Romania 3-2 in a thrilling tie to enter the quarter-finals.

Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji out of Olympics after poor show
Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji out of Olympics after poor show

Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani once again failed to impress on the global stage

