I'm here for you always: PV Sindhu to Vinesh

I'm here for you always: PV Sindhu to VineshAugust 07, 2024 17:33
Star India shuttler PV Sindhu offered support to Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification in the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.
Vinesh was set to compete in the gold medal match against United States wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt on Wednesday.
However, the opportunity to clinch India's first gold at the Paris Olympics went away after Vinesh was disqualified from the event. A statement issued by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) stated that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified.
Following her disqualification, PV Sindhu received a lot of support from politicians and sports personalities across India.
PV Sindhu offered words of comfort to Vinesh and wrote on X, "Dear @Phogat_Vinesh, you will always be a champion in our eyes. I was deeply hoping you could win the gold. The little time I spent with you at PDCSE was watching a woman with a superhuman fight to get better. It was inspiring. I am here for you always, sending all the universe's positivity your way."