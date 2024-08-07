I met and assured Vinesh of all support: PT Usha





Vinesh Phogat has been hospitalised due to dehydration, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh, said on Wednesday.



According to reports, Vinesh has been hospitalised after she spent the whole night trying to lose weight so as to not get disqualified.

The shattered 29-year-old had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration earlier in the day.

On Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha says, "Vinesh's disqualification is very shocking. I met Vinesh at the Olympic village polyclinic a short while ago and assured her complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support. The Wrestling Federation Of India has applied UWW & it is following this up in the strongest possible manner. I am aware of the relentless effort made by Vinesh's medical team throughout the night so that she could meet the competition requirements."