Help Vinesh, PM urges IOA prez PT Usha





In a shocking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final.





Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.





She was scheduled to face American Sarah Hildebrandt in the final on Wednesday but will now return home without a medal.





"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

PM Narendra Modi spoke to IOA President PT Usha and sought first-hand information from her on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback. He asked her to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh's case. He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh, reports ANI.