RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hasina to stay in Delhi 'for a little while', says her son
August 07, 2024  15:50
image
Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following mass protests against her government, is going to stay in Delhi for a little while, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Wednesday. 

Hasina, the 76-year-old Awami League leader, landed at an airbase near Delhi on Monday and later shifted to a safe location in Delhi under tight security. 

She is accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana. In a video interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Joy was asked about Hasina's reported plans to seek asylum in a third country. "These are all rumours. She has not made a decision on that yet. She is going to stay in Delhi for a little while. My sister is with her. So she is not alone," Joy said. 

 Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed is World Health Organisation's Regional Director for the South-East Asia Region, which has its headquarters in New Delhi. 

 Hasina's plan to travel to London has hit a roadblock following the UK's hesitation to provide her refuge. 

Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiq is a member of the British Parliament. Joy, who spoke on the current volatile situation in Bangladesh, was also asked if he has any plan to join politics which he laughed off saying: "There is no such plan right now. This is the third time a coup d'tat was staged against our family."

All his family members, except Hasina, were already staying abroad for a long time and settled in their respective lives, he said and answered in negative to Sheikh Rehana and or any other family member's chance of joining politics. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India must protest strongly against disqualification: Gavaskar
India must protest strongly against disqualification: Gavaskar

'This is a cruel end to Vinesh Phogat's Olympic journey. She was unstoppable.'

Hasina to stay in Delhi 'for a little while', says her son
Hasina to stay in Delhi 'for a little while', says her son

Hasina's plan to travel to London has hit a roadblock following the United Kingdom's hesitation to provide her refuge.

X opposes global takedown of posts against journalist Rajat Sharma
X opposes global takedown of posts against journalist Rajat Sharma

Social media giant 'X' Corp has told the Delhi high court that a direction to remove from all countries posts considered defamatory by journalist Rajat Sharma would be contrary to international law and principles of comity of nations and...

HC quashes 'frivolous' drugs case against Mamta Kulkarni
HC quashes 'frivolous' drugs case against Mamta Kulkarni

The Bombay high court has quashed a 2016 drugs case registered against former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni, noting that the proceedings against her were manifestly frivolous and vexatious and continuation of the same would be nothing...

TaMo looks to ace last-mile delivery with sub-600 kg SCV
TaMo looks to ace last-mile delivery with sub-600 kg SCV

Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, is looking to launch a first-of-its-kind sub-600 kg small commercial vehicle, aiming to cater to the growing demand for efficient last-mile delivery solutions, an area...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances