Double Olympic bronze medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker reaches Delhi
August 07, 2024  10:19
Manu Bhaker and her coach Jaspal Rana
Manu Bhaker and her coach Jaspal Rana
Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker arrived home on Wednesday after her historic feat at the ongoing Paris Games where she became the first Indian in post Independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. 

 The Air India direct flight (AI 142) which brought Bhaker from Paris to Delhi landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 9:20am, delayed by one hour from the earlier scheduled time. 

 Around 100 people waited at the airport long before her arrival despite the morning drizzle in the city. 

 Among them were Bhaker's parents -- Ram Kishan and Sumedha -- and sports enthusiasts and officials from neighbouring states, including from Uttarakhand, the home state of Bhaker's personal coach Jaspal Rana, who also came back along with here. Rana's father was also among those present at the airport.
