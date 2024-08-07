RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Doc: Tried cutting Vinesh's hair, shortening clothes
August 07, 2024  16:28
Dr Dinshaw Paudiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Contingent on Vinesh Phogat's disqalification. 

He says, "Vinesh's nutritionist felt that the usual amount she takes is 1.5kg totally over the day gives enough energy for the bouts. Sometimes there is a factor of rebound weight gain following a competition. Vinesh had three bouts, to prevent any dehydration, some amount of water had to be given. We found her post-participation weight had increased more than normal and the coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always used with Vinesh. Overnight we went ahead with the weight cut procedure. Despite all efforts, we found Vinesh's weight was 100 grams over her 50kg weight category. We tried all possible drastic measures including cutting her hair and shortening her clothes. Despite this, we could not make that 50kg weight category. After disqualification, as a measure of precaution, Vinesh was administered intravenous fluids to prevent dehydration."
