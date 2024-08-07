RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cricket betting racket busted in Delhi, 14 arrested, Rs 2.21 cr seized
August 07, 2024  01:12
image
With the arrest of 14 people, the Delhi police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a cricket betting racket in Paschim Vihar in west Delhi and seized Rs 2.21 crore from them. 

The alleged kingpin of the racket, Ankit Goyal (35), was among those held, officials said. 

"On Monday, a tip-off was received that some people are involved in cricket 'satta' in Paschim Vihar area. A search warrant was obtained and a raid was conducted in a house," deputy commissioner of police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said. 

The team nabbed 14 people and seized Rs 2.21 crore cash, 18 mobile phones, two currency-counting machines and two gambling briefcases. 

"An FIR was registered against them under 3/4/5/9 Delhi Gambling Act provisions Paschim Vihar West police station," said the DCP. 

According to the police, during interrogation, it was revealed that the gambling racket was being run by the kingpin namely Ankit Goel. 

It was also revealed that the money had been accumulated to distribute the winnings for cricket satta. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Olympics PIX: Hocker pulls off upset; Thomas wins 200m
Olympics PIX: Hocker pulls off upset; Thomas wins 200m

American Cole Hocker delivered one of the all-time Olympic shocks when he won the 1,500 metres gold

Sweeping changes in bill to amend Waqf law; new name, includes non-Muslims
Sweeping changes in bill to amend Waqf law; new name, includes non-Muslims

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

In Pictures - India go down fighting to Germany in hockey semis
In Pictures - India go down fighting to Germany in hockey semis

Top-ranked Netherlands reached the men's hockey final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday with a much more comfortable 4-0 win over Spain than in the pool stage

Boxer Khelif is a victim of power struggle, says coach
Boxer Khelif is a victim of power struggle, says coach

The IOC says the IBA is a discredited organisation, mired in financial opaqueness and compromised by ties to the Russian leadership.

Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus to head Bangladesh's interim govt
Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus to head Bangladesh's interim govt

The other members of the interim government will be finalised after consultations with various political parties, the press secretary added.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances