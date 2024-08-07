RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chhattisgarh resident held for Rs 34.23 cr GST fraud
August 07, 2024  00:57
File image
File image
Personnel of the Central Goods and Service Tax and Central Excise on Tuesday arrested a man who created a web of fictitious firms to avail fake input tax credit of Rs 34.23 crore in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, an official said. 

CGST personnel conducted search operations and exposed a network of 6 bogus firms which were actively engaged in generating counterfeit invoices without any underlying supply of goods or services, he said. 

Investigations revealed Raipur resident Badal Gour was the mastermind behind creating and managing these bogus firms, the official informed. 

"He confessed to have created a web of fictitious firms for the purpose of passing fake input tax credits. Gour admitted to availing fake credit amounting to Rs 29.13 core and passed on Rs 34.23 crore to several other recipients," the official said. 

He was produced before a local court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody. So far, the CGST department has apprehended 19 tax evaders in Chhattisgarh, the official further said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Olympics PIX: Hocker pulls off upset; Thomas wins 200m
Olympics PIX: Hocker pulls off upset; Thomas wins 200m

American Cole Hocker delivered one of the all-time Olympic shocks when he won the 1,500 metres gold

Sweeping changes in bill to amend Waqf law; new name, includes non-Muslims
Sweeping changes in bill to amend Waqf law; new name, includes non-Muslims

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

In Pictures - India go down fighting to Germany in hockey semis
In Pictures - India go down fighting to Germany in hockey semis

Top-ranked Netherlands reached the men's hockey final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday with a much more comfortable 4-0 win over Spain than in the pool stage

Boxer Khelif is a victim of power struggle, says coach
Boxer Khelif is a victim of power struggle, says coach

The IOC says the IBA is a discredited organisation, mired in financial opaqueness and compromised by ties to the Russian leadership.

Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus to head Bangladesh's interim govt
Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus to head Bangladesh's interim govt

The other members of the interim government will be finalised after consultations with various political parties, the press secretary added.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances