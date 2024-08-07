RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Champions give answer on field': Rahul on Vinesh Phogat
August 07, 2024  08:39
image
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hailed Vinesh Phogat for becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games and said the identity of champions is that they give their answer on the field.

Phogat (50kg) became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games with a convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in Paris on Tuesday. With the semifinal win, Vinesh guaranteed herself at least a silver medal.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "After defeating three top wrestlers of the world in a single day, the whole country is emotional along with Vinesh." 

"Those who refused to acknowledge the struggle of Vinesh and her friends, even raised questions on their intentions and abilities, all of them have got an answer," the former Congress chief said.

"Today, the entire system of power which made her shed tears of blood lay shattered in front of the brave daughter of India," Gandhi said, adding this is the identity of champions, they give their answer on the field.

The Congress leader urged her to go for the gold medal and said, "Best wishes Vinesh. The echo of your success in Paris is being heard clearly in Delhi."

His post had an apparent reference to Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and some other grapplers' long sit-in protest in Delhi early last year against the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. -- PTI
