BSF stops over 100 Bangladeshis at IB in Bengal
August 07, 2024  23:16
File image
The Border Security Force on Wednesday stopped a group of about 120-140 Bangladeshi citizens who were attempting to cross over to the Indian side from the international border in West Bengal, officials said. 

The force is on a 'high alert' mode since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Dhaka early this week. 

The incident took place during the day at two locations under the jurisdiction of the North Bengal frontier of the force headquartered in Kadamtala, Darjeeling, the officials said. 

The BSF field commanders contacted their counterparts in the Border Guard Bangladesh and the group of 120-140 persons compromising women and children were stopped and asked to return, they said. 

The situation all along this border is under control, the officials said. -- PTI
