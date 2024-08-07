RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


B'desh: Khaleda Zia upset about violence, vandalism
August 07, 2024  09:39
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders said that Khaleda Zia has been concerned about the nationwide violence, vandalism, and looting of state resources amid the anti-discrimination student protest, Dhaka Tribune reported. 

During a meeting with Maulana Mamunul Haque, secretary general of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, she said, 

"Our state's resources are being wasted. This country is ours; we have to build this country." 

 On August 6, Bangladesh President Shahabuddin Ahmed announced the release of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia by commuting her jail sentence in line with Article 49 of the Constitution. After exchanging greetings, she recalled her good relationship with Maulana Mamunul Haque's father late Shaikhul Hadis Azizul Haque, Dhaka Tribune reported. Khaleda Zia stated that causing harm to people's lives and property constitutes a serious incident. 

Many people are involved in the looting of state resources, which is unjust, Dhaka Tribune reported, citing meeting sources. She said that many people are involved in the looting of state resources and termed it unjust. 

 Asked about this, Khilafat Majlis Joint Secretary General Maulana Ataullah Amin said, "Begum Khaleda Zia is an oppressed woman. We were imprisoned for a long time. Maulana Mamunul Haque was also in jail for a long time. Prisoners love prisoners the most. Under the leadership of Maulana Mamunul Haque, we went to the hospital to enquire about her health."
