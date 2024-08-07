'Atrocities on B'desh Hindus will affect India'





Taking to the social media platform X, Sadhguru wrote, "The atrocities being perpetrated against Hindus is not just an internal matter of #Bangladesh. Bharat cannot be Maha-Bharat if we do not stand up and act at the earliest to ensure the safety of minorities in our neighbourhood. What was once part of this nation unfortunately became a neighbourhood, but it is our responsibility to protect these people--who belong to this civilisation--from these shocking atrocities."





Earlier in the day, an Air India flight from Dhaka carrying 199 passengers and six infants landed in Delhi.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday condemned the alleged attacks on houses, temples and business establishments of Hindus in Bangladesh and emphasised that it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of minorities in our neighbourhood.