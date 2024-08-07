Ask MVA partners if I am okay as CM face: Uddhav





Thackeray's comments came on a day when he met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and other INDIA bloc representatives in New Delhi.





Thackeray was accompanied by his son Aditya and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.





"The farmers and youngsters of Maharashtra are fed up with the opportunistic BJP-led alliance. The 13 crore people of Maharashtra are looking towards change," Kharge said on X after the meeting.





Gandhi said the meeting with Thackeray was held in the context of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.





"The Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest the elections together and win," he said on his WhatsApp channel.





"If my colleagues (in MVA) feel that I have done excellent work, then ask them whether they want me as the chief minister. People will decide," Thackeray told reporters in New Delhi before meeting the Congress leadership. -- PTI

