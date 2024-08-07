RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Andhra to roll out new liquor policy from Oct 1; quality brands in, spurious out
August 07, 2024  21:29
image
Andhra Pradesh excise minister K Ravindra on Wednesday said a new liquor policy will be implemented from October 1, which will put an end to spurious brands. 

The minister made this announcement following a meeting with the representatives of top liquor companies at the Secretariat on Wednesday. 

"We are working towards bringing up a new liquor policy by October 1. For that, we are studying good liquor policies. We are giving importance to make quality brands available," said Ravindra in an official release. 

According to the minister, the erstwhile TDP government between 2014 and 2019 treated liquor only as a private business, enabling the availability of all brands available across the country. 

However, he alleged that the previous YSRCP government in 2019 saw liquor as a source of income. 

He also claimed that it even went to the extent of harming consumers' lives. 

When there were digital payments all over the country for liquor sales, Ravindra said that the YSRCP government had only made the cash mode available to allegedly loot thousands of crores of rupees. 

"Consumers were deprived of the luxury of choosing the brands they liked, compelling buyers to purchase only available liquor brands," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Olympics: IOA files appeal over Vinesh's disqualification
Olympics: IOA files appeal over Vinesh's disqualification

The shattered 29-year-old had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village in Paris due to severe dehydration on Wednesday.

Kejriwal, Bibhav at CM house after Maliwal assault: Chargesheet
Kejriwal, Bibhav at CM house after Maliwal assault: Chargesheet

The Delhi police told a court in Delhi that they were probing the "larger conspiracy" behind the "brutal attack" on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 8, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 8, 2024

Following is India's schedule on Thursday, Day 13 of competition at the Paris Games:

How Sri Lanka shattered 27-year hoodoo against India
How Sri Lanka shattered 27-year hoodoo against India

Avishka Fernando scored a superb 96 and Dunith Wellalage took five wickets as Sri Lanka thumped India by 110 runs in Colombo

Chopra on cusp of history, but tough challenge beckons
Chopra on cusp of history, but tough challenge beckons

His stunning monster throw of 89.34 metres in the qualification round made quite a statement, but a tough challenge awaits defending champion Neeraj Chopra as he seeks another piece of history in the Paris Olympics men's javelin throw...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances