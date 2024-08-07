Ambani, Adani lost $10 bn in Monday crash





Overall, market capitalisation loss for all BSE-listed companies was $178 billion (Rs 15 trillion) amid a near 3 per cent drop in the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty.





Mukesh Ambani's wealth declined $4 billion to $108.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.





Gautam Adani, ranked number two on India's rich list, saw $6.3 billion get shaved off from his net worth, which declined to $103.6 billion.





Shapoor Mistry, Shiv Nadar, Savitri Jindal and Kumar Mangalam Birla saw their net worth erode by around $1 billion each.





-- Samie Modak/Business Standard

India's richest saw their net worth erode by $17 billion (Rs 1.44 trillion) during Monday's market crash on fears of recession in the US.