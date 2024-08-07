Amazon India head quits





He would remain in Amazon until October, overseeing the company's festival season, according to sources.





The company said Amit Agarwal, SVP India and Emerging Markets, will remain closely involved with the Amazon India team, guiding its strong bench of leaders to deliver on this opportunity.





Manish Tiwary has resigned as the country head of Amazon India after spending eight-and-a-half years at the e-commerce firm.Tiwary plans to take up a new role at another firm, people close to the development said without disclosing the details.