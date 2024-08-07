RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AI special flight brings back 205 people from Dhaka
August 07, 2024  09:16
Pic: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Pic: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
A special Air India flight brought 205 people, including six infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi on Wednesday morning, an official said. The chartered flight, which took off for the Bangladesh capital late Tuesday, was operated with an A321 neo aircraft. 

 The flight brought back 205 people -- 199 adults and six infants -- from Dhaka. Air India operated the flight, which took off from the national capital without any passengers, at a very short notice despite infrastructure challenges at the airport there, said the official in the know of the developments. 

 Air India will be commencing its scheduled operations -- two daily flights from the national capital -- to Dhaka on Wednesday. 

 On Tuesday, Air India had cancelled its morning flight but operated the evening flight to Dhaka. Vistara and IndiGo will also be operating their services to the Bangladesh capital as per schedule. Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka. 

 Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka and two daily services from Kolkata. 

 Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital. The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after street protests over job quota forced Sheikh Hasina to quit as prime minister and flee. PTI

Image:  The site of a vandalised statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sunny Is Ready For A Hot Week
Sunny Is Ready For A Hot Week

Urvashi gets a fancy ride in Paris.... Richa reminds herself of a vacation... Bobby resets for the week...

Customs duty cut on silver likely to give Centre breather for now
Customs duty cut on silver likely to give Centre breather for now

The steep cut in Customs duty on silver in the FY25 Budget to 6 per cent from 15 per cent may provide the government temporary relief by checking the spurt in silver imports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the Comprehensive...

Filing Revised I-T Return? Read This
Filing Revised I-T Return? Read This

A taxpayer who does not revise their return within the stipulated deadline would be stuck with the original return, including its errors.

If we can create Bangladesh...: Ramdev on safety of Hindus
If we can create Bangladesh...: Ramdev on safety of Hindus

'I fear that India will need to remain vigilant so that the honour and dignity of the mothers, sisters and daughters of our Hindu brothers are not at stake. The entire country will have to stand with its minority Hindu brothers with full...

''Made Good Money? Take Your Capital Out'
''Made Good Money? Take Your Capital Out'

'Forget your loss or profit in your portfolio.' 'Look at how much cash you have in hand.' 'If you don't have cash in hand, liquidate at least partially; get into about 20 per cent in cash.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances