A note from a Nobel laureate and the head of Bangladesh...

TP Sreenivasan, author, ambassador and man who wore many hats posts this image alongside to say, "Nobel Laureate (2006) Prof Muhammad Yunus, the Acting Prime Minister of Bangladesh wrote the Foreword to my book, ENCOUNTERS in August 2007. Here are his gracious words..."





Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government.





A former ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Vienna and Governor for India of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Vienna and Ambassador to Austria and Slovenia (2000-2004), T.P. Sreenivasan has served in the Indian Foreign Service for 37 years.