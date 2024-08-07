RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
A note from a Nobel laureate and the head of Bangladesh...
August 07, 2024  09:52
image
TP Sreenivasan, author, ambassador and man who wore many hats posts this image alongside to say, "Nobel Laureate (2006) Prof Muhammad Yunus, the Acting Prime Minister of Bangladesh  wrote the Foreword to my book, ENCOUNTERS in August 2007. Here are his gracious words..."

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government.

A former ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Vienna and Governor for India of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Vienna and Ambassador to Austria and Slovenia (2000-2004), T.P. Sreenivasan has served in the Indian Foreign Service for 37 years.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amazon India Head Quits
Amazon India Head Quits

Manish Tiwary plans to take up a new role at another firm.

Sunny Is Ready For A Hot Week
Sunny Is Ready For A Hot Week

Urvashi gets a fancy ride in Paris.... Richa reminds herself of a vacation... Bobby resets for the week...

'What is happening in Bangladesh can happen in India'
'What is happening in Bangladesh can happen in India'

"Everything may look normal in Kashmir. Everything may look normal here. We may be celebrating the victory, although of course some people believe that that victory or that success of 2024 was perhaps only marginal, perhaps a lot more...

Customs duty cut on silver likely to give Centre breather for now
Customs duty cut on silver likely to give Centre breather for now

The steep cut in Customs duty on silver in the FY25 Budget to 6 per cent from 15 per cent may provide the government temporary relief by checking the spurt in silver imports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the Comprehensive...

Filing Revised I-T Return? Read This
Filing Revised I-T Return? Read This

A taxpayer who does not revise their return within the stipulated deadline would be stuck with the original return, including its errors.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances