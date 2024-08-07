RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


4 people sentenced to 7 years in prison for shooting at police team
August 07, 2024  20:41
A court in Gurugram on Wednesday sentenced four people to seven years in prison for shooting at a police team in 2021 and injuring two policemen. 

Two of those convicted also suffered bullet injures in retaliatory firing by the police in a gunfight that broke out after a car chase on January 4 in 2021. 

The court of additional district and sessions judge Tarun Singal also imposed fines on the perpetrators, the police said. 

The team of the Sector-39 crime unit received information about some persons with a criminal background moving towards Badshahpur from Rajiv Chowk here in an SUV, they said. 

The team tried to stop their SUV and a chase ensued. 

They started firing at the team, the police said. 

They said the police fired at the tyres of the car and flattened one of them. 

While trying to flee, the occupants of the car fired on the team. 

Two policemen were injured, and in retaliatory firing, two of the perpetrators were injured and apprehended, police said. 

Later, following their interrogation, the other two were arrested, they said. -- PTI
