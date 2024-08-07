RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


19-year-old kills self after rape complaint by teacher
August 07, 2024  18:00
A 19-year-old student allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh hours after the police recorded his statement in connection with a complaint of rape lodged by his woman English teacher, an official said on Wednesday.   

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, he said. 

The parents of the deceased, however, claimed that their son was being blackmailed by the woman. 

Talking to PTI, Indore Mahila Thana in-charge Kaushalya Chouhan said, "The deceased, who was a student of Bachelor of Pharmacy and a resident of Indore, ended his life by hanging himself on Tuesday night. His sister saw his hanging body and informed the parents, following which the police were alerted." 

"A 25-year-old teacher from a coaching centre had lodged a complaint of rape against him three days earlier and the police were investigating the charges against him. The student was called to the police station and his statement was recorded. He was let off after that," he said. 

The exact reason behind his extreme step is yet to be known and investigation into the case was on, the official said. 

The victim's father said his son was under immense depression as he was being blackmailed by his former English tutor. 

"She was a few years older to him and as far as her allegation of rape against him is concerned, I don't have any idea... But I have shared screenshots of her messages on social media platforms in which she gave threats to him about lodging a complaint of rape," he said. 

The police are probing the incident, the official added. 
