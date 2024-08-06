RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman alleges misbehaviour at Noida mall, 4 held
August 06, 2024  23:37
A woman alleged misbehaviour with her by some men at a mall in Noida and police bias in the case before changing her stance, even as Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over women's safety. 

Yadav also suggested that the woman changed her statement under pressure. 

The Noida police on Tuesday night said they have arrested four men -- two from each side -- involved in the August 4 incident that took place at a bar in Gardens Galleria mall in Sector 38A under Sector 39 police station limits. 

The woman, who took to social media to highlight the issue, on Tuesday said that she may have posted the video due to "provocation" and was now "satisfied" with the police action in the case. 

In her first video shared on social media, Anju Yadav said she had gone to the mall with her husband and brother-in-law when she was misbehaved with by some men there. 

She also alleged that a woman from the other side involved in the incident had relatives working in the police department. -- PTI
