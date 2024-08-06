Wayanad landslides: Schools in affected areas to reopen soon





Sivankutty said that many schools were functioning as relief camps and after holding a meeting with teachers, PTA and other stakeholders it was decided to commence classes within 10-20 days.





Prior to commencement of classes, all basic facilities will be improved in the schools. This is in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure that education of children in the landslides-hit areas is not affected or hampered in any way.





The Minister further said the Labour Board has decided to provide financial assistance to the labourers who got injured in the landslides and to the next of kin of workers who died in the disaster.





The migrant workers will also be provided financial assistance, including for their treatment. Sivankutty said Rs 1 lakh as a first installment will be provided to families of labourers who died in the landslides.

Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday said that classes will soon commence in the schools in landslides-hit Wayanad which are being used as relief camps now and financial assistance will be provided to workers affected by the disaster.