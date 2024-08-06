RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Wayanad landslides: Schools in affected areas to reopen soon
August 06, 2024  12:39
image
Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday said that classes will soon commence in the schools in landslides-hit Wayanad which are being used as relief camps now and financial assistance will be provided to workers affected by the disaster. 

 Sivankutty said that many schools were functioning as relief camps and after holding a meeting with teachers, PTA and other stakeholders it was decided to commence classes within 10-20 days. 

 Prior to commencement of classes, all basic facilities will be improved in the schools. This is in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure that education of children in the landslides-hit areas is not affected or hampered in any way. 

 The Minister further said the Labour Board has decided to provide financial assistance to the labourers who got injured in the landslides and to the next of kin of workers who died in the disaster.

 The migrant workers will also be provided financial assistance, including for their treatment. Sivankutty said Rs 1 lakh as a first installment will be provided to families of labourers who died in the landslides.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shravan Recipe: Amrakhand With Poori
Shravan Recipe: Amrakhand With Poori

Mango shrikhand with garam puri is a classic combo.

Fate of Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh uncertain
Fate of Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh uncertain

However, with the current advisory from India's Ministry of External Affairs against traveling to Bangladesh and considering the volatile situation, the ICC is preparing contingency plans.

Over 100 killed in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster
Over 100 killed in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster

Over 100 people have been killed in the violence across Bangladesh as chaos reigned supreme hours after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country on Monday, reports said on Tuesday amid signs of return to normalcy.

Same Islamists forced Hasina...: Exiled author Taslima Nasreen
Same Islamists forced Hasina...: Exiled author Taslima Nasreen

Nasreen accused Hasina of pleasing the 'Islamists', however, the same 'Islamists' have been in the student movement who forced the former Bangladesh PM to leave the country on Monday.

'Anti-India Sentiment Was Extremely High'
'Anti-India Sentiment Was Extremely High'

'In the interim, India will be confronted with anti-India feeling because Sheikh Hasina had India's support.' 'We will have to deal with it, but it will not be a permanent phenomenon.' 'There is substantial goodwill towards India which...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances