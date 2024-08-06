RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US urges its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh
August 06, 2024  14:22
The United States on Tuesday recommended its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh, witnessing civil unrest, crime, and terrorism following the resignation and fleeing of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

 Elevating its travel advisory to the highest Level 4: Do Not Travel' category, the US State Department has also recommended the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members. 

 Over 100 people have been killed in the violence across Bangladesh as chaos reigned supreme hours after Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country on Monday, amid signs of a return to normalcy. 

 On August 5, 2024, the Department ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members. Travellers should not travel to Bangladesh due to ongoing civil unrest in Dhaka, the State Department said in its advisory.
