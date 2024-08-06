RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UK pauses asylum for Hasina, calls for UN-led probe
August 06, 2024  16:25
Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
The British government has called for a United Nations led investigation into the violent incidents of the past few weeks in Bangladesh, which led to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India for the moment before reportedly seeking asylum in the UK. 

Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued a statement on Monday to condemn the unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life over the last two weeks in Bangladesh and said the UK wanted to see action towards a democratic future for the country. 

 The government has made no official comment on reports of Hasina seeking political asylum in the UK, with Home Office sources only indicating that the country's immigration rules don't specifically allow individuals to travel to the UK to seek asylum. 

 The last two weeks in Bangladesh have seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life. A transitional period has been announced by the Chief of the Army Staff, reads David Lammy's statement. 

 All sides now need to work together to end the violence, restore calm, deescalate the situation and prevent any further loss of life. The people of Bangladesh deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks, the foreign minister said. 

 The UK wants to see action taken to ensure Bangladesh a peaceful and democratic future. The UK and Bangladesh have deep people-to-people links and shared Commonwealth values, he added. -- PTI


Image: People visit the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, which was vandalised. 
