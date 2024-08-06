RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Two hearing and speech impaired persons held for killing another
August 06, 2024  01:28
image
Two persons were arrested for allegedly murdering a man, stuffing the body in a trolley bag and carting it to Dadar railway station for disposal, a police official said on Monday. 

The accused and victim are speech and hearing impaired and knew each other, the official said, adding the crime was detected in four hours. 

"The incident came to light when a Railway Protection Force constable noticed a man with the big trolley bag on platform no 11. He was taken into custody on suspicion and the body was found after the bag was searched. A probe found the body was of Arshad Ali Sadique Ali Shaikh (30), a resident of Kalina in Santacruz," he said. 

"He was bludgeoned to death with a hammer. Since the murder took place in Pydhonie, the case has been transferred there," the Dadar railway police official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

With Rafales in air, Indian security agencies ensured safety of Hasina's jet
With Rafales in air, Indian security agencies ensured safety of Hasina's jet

The aircraft was allowed to move inside India as the air defence personnel knew who was inside the plane, they said.

Axelsen retains badminton crown; An claims women's gold
Axelsen retains badminton crown; An claims women's gold

The 22-year-old An powered through in Paris, however, as her controlled pacing finished off He, with the pair at one point delivering a rally that lasted nearly a minute.

Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 10
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 10

Check out how India's athletes fared on Day 10, Monday, August 5, 2024:

Will T20 Women's WC go on as scheduled in Bangladesh?
Will T20 Women's WC go on as scheduled in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh 'A' team's arrival in Pakistan delayed

Protestors loot Sheikh Hasina's home, smash Mujib statue
Protestors loot Sheikh Hasina's home, smash Mujib statue

Videos on social media showed protesters climbing a statue of Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a 1971 Liberation War hero, in Dhaka and smashing it with hammers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances