RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The crossover
August 06, 2024  11:46
image
West Bengal: People arrive in India from Bangladesh for their work crossing the Petrapole-Benapole border in North 24 Parganas district. Heavy Police force deployed at the border in the wake of violence in Bangladesh.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Isn't Tamannaah Simply Gorgeous?
Isn't Tamannaah Simply Gorgeous?

According to her co-star Shraddha Kapoor, 'Itni haseen Stree, dekhi nahi kabhi'.

Rain Fury Leave Many Struggling
Rain Fury Leave Many Struggling

Floods wreak havoc across the nation, leaving countless people stranded and in urgent need of assistance.

India to help Sheikh Hasina: Govt at all-party meeting
India to help Sheikh Hasina: Govt at all-party meeting

Jaishankar briefed the leaders of all parties about the situation in the violence-hit nation and the steps taken by the Indian government.

Will Fans Make Pushpa 2: The Rule A Success?
Will Fans Make Pushpa 2: The Rule A Success?

'Fan armies are not just followers; they are a force of nature.'

M&A wave set to sweep over South cement market, say industry experts
M&A wave set to sweep over South cement market, say industry experts

UltraTech Cement's announcement that it would snap up a controlling stake in India Cements may only be a sign of more to come. In the wake of one of the country's most expensive deals in recent times, cement majors may slug it out to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances