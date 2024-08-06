RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tenure over, Rekha Sharma steps down as NCW chief
August 06, 2024  21:56
image
National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma's tenure ended on Tuesday. 

Sharma, 60, assumed the charge of the NCW chairperson on August 7, 2018. 

"Today marks the final day of my nine-year tenure as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). These nine years have been like a roller coaster ride for me. Coming from a humble background to finishing three terms in the NCW is a long way I have walked," she told reporters. 

She has been associated with the NCW as a member since August 2015 and held additional charge as the chairperson from September 29, 2017 before becoming its chief in 2018. 

Sharma has been a vocal advocate of gender sensitisation of the police personnel since they are the first point of contact for the victims. 

Sharma courted many controversies in her tenure with the latest being the alleged non-action in Manipur. She was also often blamed for not taking action in non-BJP ruled states but she strongly denied the allegation.
