Student sexually assaulted in Srinagar school, police lodge FIR
August 06, 2024  23:57
image
The police registered a case on Tuesday after a private school reported the sexual assault of a minor student within its premises here in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

The school administration submitted a written complaint in the wake of reports on social media about the alleged sexual assault of a student at the school, they said. 

"The police has taken cognisance upon a written information by the administrative authority of a particular school regarding the sexual assault on a minor student," the Srinagar police said in a post on X. 

Relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act Act were registered at the Kothibagh Police Station. -- PTI
