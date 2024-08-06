RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sheikh Hasina asked to come to India: EAM
August 06, 2024  15:04
Speaking on the situation in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, "Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of security establishments, PM Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi.

"We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there of which about 9000 are students. The bulk of the students returned in July.

"We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being. Naturally, we will remain deeply concerned till law and order is restored. 

"Our border guarding forces have been instructed to be exceptionally alert in video of this complex situation. In last 24 hours, we have been in touch with authorities in Dhaka."
