Sensex, Nifty bounce back sharply in early trade





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,092.68 points to 79,852.08 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 327 points to 24,382.60. All the 30 Sensex firms were trading in the positive territory during the early trade. Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the biggest gainers from the pack.

Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Tuesday after facing a severe drubbing in the previous trade tracking a smart rebound in Asian peers.