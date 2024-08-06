RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex, Nifty bounce back sharply in early trade
August 06, 2024  10:06
Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Tuesday after facing a severe drubbing in the previous trade tracking a smart rebound in Asian peers. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,092.68 points to 79,852.08 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 327 points to 24,382.60. All the 30 Sensex firms were trading in the positive territory during the early trade. Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the biggest gainers from the pack.
TOP STORIES

B'desh crisis: 'India will have to be very vigilant on border'
'Everyone in Dhaka today is aware that that they need good relations, normal relations with India, but the question... but it's premature to think about that now, right now it is a crisis moment'

Beyond the Court: Sindhu, Marin's Special Bond
'Despite their contrasting playing styles -- Sindhu's calm demeanour versus Marin's fiery intensity -- the two aces share an undeniable bond. Their mutual respect for each other's abilities is evident in their interactions off the court.'

Why RBI Flagged Small Loans As Risky
In FY24, loans given out by such firms had topped a whopping Rs 146,517 crore, up by 49 per cent year-on-year and spread over 10.19 million accounts (up 35 per cent).

Budget Eases TDS, TCS For Salaried Class
'Earlier there was no provision for considering TCS collected from the taxpayer for overall tax computation.' 'Now, credit will be given by the employer for TCS already collected to consider net tax to be deductible.'

To please Islamists...: Taslima Nasreen's dig at Hasina
Nasreen accused Hasina of pleasing the 'Islamists', however, the same 'Islamists' have been in the student movement who forced the former Bangladesh PM to leave the country on Monday.

