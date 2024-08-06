Rejig in B'desh army top ranks, senior officer sacked





Maj Gen Ziaul Ahsan, the director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre, has been relieved from service, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported, quoting a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Department -- the media wing of the army.





Lt Gen Mohammed Saiful Alam has been assigned to the foreign ministry, it said.





Lt Gen Mohammed Mojibur Rahman has been appointed as GOC Army Training and Doctrine Command, Lt Gen Ahmad Tabrez Shams Chowdhury as Quartermaster General of the Army, Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim as chief of general staff of the Army, Lt Gen Mohammed Shahinul Haque as commandant NDC and Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman as director general of NTMC. -- PTI

Bangladesh on Tuesday carried out a major reshuffle in the top positions in the Army, a day after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following deadly protests against her government over a controversial job quota system.